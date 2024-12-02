Bakkt launches Bitcoin futures trading platform

The platform is the first of its kind to receive approval from US regulators and is a product of ICE, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange. Although the launch announcement broke over a year ago, the platform itself has seen numerous delays owing to regulatory concerns. However, on 16 August 2019, the company secured approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Bakkt’s physically settled futures contracts let clients get Bitcoin rather than its equivalent value in fiat currency once the contract expires. Moreover, the platform offers daily and monthly trading of physically settled Bitcoin futures, to be processed through Bakkt’s Bitcoin Warehouse, which began processing withdrawals and deposits at the beginning of September.