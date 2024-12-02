Baker Hill to roll out AppGen for loan applications on personal devices

AppGen allows financial institutions to launch or strengthen online and mobile lending channels to grow application volume. Loan applicants access a financial institution’s website or digital loan offering using a laptop, tablet or responsive device experiencing a self-service loan application process.

The app complements Baker Hill’s Bank2Consumer, Bank2Business, and Bank2Dealer common loan origination solutions, which automate and streamline the loan lifecycle once applications are received via AppGen. The tool is also customized based on each institution’s design preferences. Collecting applications through AppGen inherently reduces data entry errors, and leveraging digital and online channels diminishes an institution’s dependency on IT and other back office resources.

Baker Hill is a provider of technology solutions for common loan origination, relationship management and smart data analytics.