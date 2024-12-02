Bajaj Finance, Worldline India partner for POS payments

With this partnership, Bajaj Finance Limited aims to improve its relationship with both existing and new networks of merchant partners, by providing point-of-sale terminals and enabling acceptance of a wide range of payment instruments such as equated monthly instalments (EMI) cards, credit cards, UPI, and wallets on those terminals.

In addition to the transactional services, the tie-up will provide services like billing integrations, EMI offerings, transactions processing, data analytics, and fraud management services, said the firm.

The merchant value proposition will allow Bajaj Finance’s 58 million customer base to avail of its various services such as Bajaj Network EMI Card, Bajaj Pay Wallet, Bajaj Pay UPI, and Bajaj Coins’ redemption at the point-of-sale outlets, said the firm.