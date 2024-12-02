Baidu Wallet goes forth in Thailand with its mobile payment service

From now on, Chinese people visiting Thailand can use the mobile payment application to pay for the goods or services instead of cash.

According to the company, the cross-border payment service is connected to more than 400 merchants in four Thai cities: Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

Travelers can use Baidu Wallet to scan the quick respond codes of the apps partnered merchants and enter the amount they need to pay. The app will automatically convert it to RMB, saving them the trouble of exchanging currency.

The company added that it will soon launch its service to South Korea and Japan and will also expand its business in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The launch comes in the light of a record high of 7.93 million Chinese people visiting Thailand in 2015, thus becoming one of the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese travelers.