Baidu receives third-party fund payment license

Baidu will initially have Huawei Securities, Guangfa Securities, Harvest Fund and Fullgoal Fund as fund partners.

Baidu provides a range of services including a Chinese language search engine for websites, audio files and images. The company offers 57 search and community services including Baidu Baike, an online collaboratively-built encyclopedia and a searchable keyword-based discussion forum.

In March 2014, Baidu has formed a partnership with Chinese internet companies Tencent and Alibaba, to apply for a private banking license.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in China.