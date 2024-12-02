Bahrain International Airport extends contract with Travelex

Travelex has signed a five-year contract with Bahrain Airport Company, operating multiple outlets at the new Passenger Terminal Building, successfully winning a tender to provide currency exchange services.

Travelex will now operate four stores in the airport’s new terminal, providing travellers to and from Bahrain with access to a wide variety of currencies and services to match their travel needs, according to the official press release. Two stores will be located at landside, accessible to the public, and two more at airside, after passengers pass through security and immigration.

Retail areas at the new terminal will be three times larger than at the existing airport, offering passengers more variety and transforming BIA into a key commercial hub. This supports BAC’s goal to increase the aviation sector’s contribution to the national economy in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.