BAE Systems, Mphasis to provide money laundering detection to FIs

The partnership will see the formation of a Centre of Excellence, a virtual team created to deliver BAE Systems’ anti-money laundering and fraud detection and prevention solution, NetReveal. Mphasis will utilise their global delivery capability to help implement the technology to banking, financial services and insurance organisations.

The Mphasis-BAE Systems Center of Excellence will work to deliver key elements of NetReveal. While BAE Systems will provide AI driven powerful fraud detection platform covering entire depth and breadth of the Financial Crimes for BFSI clients globally, Mphasis would bring its strong services portfolio and experience of technology and systems through its deep domain expertise.

With the increasing cases of financial fraud, this CoE allows clients the benefit of BAE systems financial crime products driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) combined with Mphasis domain-specific service offering.