Badoo recognized by peers as 2014 leading e-retailer

Badoo is a leader in the digital monetization space, paving the way for other merchants, said Joe OKonek, chief executive officer of the MRC. This award not only highlights their hard work and success, but also emulates MRCs vision of making ecommerce safe and profitable everywhere.

Badoo won over a panel of leading online retailers with the introduction of their payments optimizer initiative. They will share this with merchant peers at MRCs upcoming 2014 eCommerce Payments and Risk Conference; 17-20 March at the ARIA Resort and Casino is Las Vegas.

