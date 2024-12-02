Back Market raises USD 120 mln for its marketplace

According to TechCrunch, the company operates a marketplace for refurbished smartphones and electronics devices. Back Market doesn’t refurbish devices in house – it partners with certified sellers and allows them to list their items on the site. The startup requires a 12-month warranty in order to reassure sellers and sell on the platform.

The new funding round is expected to help the startup double down on core markets, starting with the US, the UK and Germany.

The company will expand its quality control team and introduce new services around refurbishments in order to control a bigger chunk of the stack, TechCrunch reports.