B4Checkin teams up with First Atlantic Commerce for online card payments

According to the agreement, B4Checkin has been integrated to FAC’s gateway so that its customers can accept online credit and debit card payments with FAC.

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a global, online payment solutions provider. FAC’s cGate technology offers service, flexibility and security to adapt to business and bank acquirer requirements. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure and Kount’s fraud control system.

B4Checkin is a developer and provider of a suite of cloud-based software solutions for the hospitality industry. Designed to help hotels manage online reservations and measure guest satisfaction, core products include B4Checkin, an on-demand customizable booking engine, and B4Feedback, a guest satisfaction tracking and management tool.