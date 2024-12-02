B4B Payments partners with Sweden-based Juni

Juni has chosen UK-based payment solutions provider B4B Payments to deliver their financial services offering for ecommerce companies. This is delivered as part of a new service by B4B, designed to help fintech startups scale their offerings more rapidly.

Gothenburg-based Juni raised USD 76 million in Series A funding and has recently come out of beta with its all-in-one financial management platform. With a goal of eliminating common challenges faced by ecommerce businesses, Juni has leveraged B4B Payments’ BIN sponsorship 2.0 service to power their prepaid card proposition, with the aim of making it easy for businesses to keep track of their finances across multiple platforms.

B4B Payments’ issuing solution is designed to provide an easier path to market for innovative fintech firms like Juni by removing many of the complexities of regulatory compliance. While Juni is not currently a financially regulated entity, B4B Payments enables them to offer fully secure and compliant card issuing and payment services integrated into their platform without needing to gain regulatory status.

Juni has selected B4B Payments to support the launch of their virtual Mastercard prepaid card. With the option to make payments in multiple currencies, process FX transactions with a 0.25% capped fee, earn 1% cashback on ad spend, and access data from multiple ad accounts in a single dashboard the Juni Card allows ecommerce businesses to gather data insights, make better decisions, and scale their activities more effectively.

B4B Payments’ next-gen solutions are designed to scale flexibly over time to support fintech companies from their earliest days as a startup through to becoming a fully licensed entity in their own right. By offering not only access to the required licenses, but a raft of resources and expert support, B4B Payments aim to support a new wave of fintech companies on the path to success.