B2W, Grupo BIG to integrate their sales platforms

According to Reuters, as part of the partnership, customers shopping online will be able to collect groceries in 376 brick-and-mortar stores from Grupo BIG across Brazil or get them delivered within 2 hours.

B2W resulted from the merger between Americanas.com and Submarino.com, with Lojas Americanas being the controlling shareholder, with about 60% of the new company, while 40% is a free float.

Grupo BIG is owned by private equity firm Advent International Corp, which in 2018 acquired 80% of Walmart Inc’s operations in Brazil. Almost a year later Advent dropped the Walmart brand and renamed the business Grupo BIG.