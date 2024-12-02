B2C ecommerce sales occur in services in Italy, 2016

Service ecommerce sales totaled EUR 10.6 billion (USD 11.73 billion) in 2016, making up 54% of total ecommerce sales, emarketer.com reports.

The largest sums of ecommerce service sales were conducted via tourism, with EUR 8.6 billion (USD 9.51 billion) in 2016. Insurance brought in EUR 1.2 billion (USD 1.33 billion) in sales.

Products made up the other 46% of ecommerce sales, totaling EUR 9.0 billion (US 9.96 billion). The breakdown among types of products is diverse. While IT and electronics totaled EUR 2.9 billion (USD 3.21 billion) in sales in 2016, clothing was just EUR 1 billion (USD 1.11 billion).

Publishing brought in EUR 700 million (USD 774.4 million), as did furniture, followed by food and groceries.