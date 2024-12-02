B2Broker, IdentityMind partner for KYC and AML compliance

B2Broker needed a full proof way to perform KYC and AML compliance requirements as well as identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory compliance, and the prevention of identity fraud. As IdentityMind is the go-to partner for virtual currency exchanges, payment service providers, payment processors, money transmitters, money service businesses, retailers, businesses performing initial coin offerings (ICOs) or security token offerings (STOs), e-banks, banks, broker/dealers and credit unions around the world, the partnership was in order.

Moreover, IdentityMind’s Version 2.0, SaaS-based, Trusted Digital Identities platform for risk and compliance, represents the result of years of research in digital identities, machine learning, anomaly detection, regulatory compliance, product development, and close consultation with IdentityMind clients. It allows clients’ compliance and risk analysts to take a risk-based approach that takes into consideration the understanding of the user behind the transaction.

Nowadays, IdentityMind is working with over 50 virtual currency exchanges and over 10%, representing almost 250 of all companies worldwide conducting a compliant ICO or STO. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.