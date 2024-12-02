B2B travel SaaS tech provider Deem turns to Certify for spend management

Deem Open Expense Alliance partners currently include Appricity, Certify, Chrome River, Expensify, Infor Expense Management, Oracle and others.

Certify is a web-based expense management and invoice solution. Deem will continue to maintain its expense solution and provide customer service and support until customers have transitioned to their new expense platform. Deem expects to discontinue maintenance in the next 18 months. Current customers of Deem’s Work Fource solution, will remain on the travel booking and management platform.

Integrating travel and expense systems through Deem’s Open Expense Alliance travel expense management solutions for business travelers and corporations. As travelers’ book flights, hotels and services using Work Fource, expenses automatically flow to the integrated expense reporting software.