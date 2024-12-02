B2B payments startup Razorpay launches lending platform

Integrated with the company’s existing dashboard, Razorpay Capital offers both short-term working capital loans as well as long-term business loans. The company has also launched RazorpayX, which claims to simplify, accelerate, and automate small and medium enterprise’s (SME) banking operations such as accepting payments, managing cash flows, reconciling transactions and enabling flexible payouts.

Founded in 2013, Razorpay has partnered with a number of Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), bringing their solutions onto the Razorpay Capital. The platform would offer a loan of ticket size varying from USD 7,058 (INR 5 Lakhs) to USD 141K (INR 1 Cr).

Based on Razorpay’s own Alternative Credit Decisioning System, the lending marketplace offers early settlements — short-term working capital loans — that can be availed automatically or on-demand by merchants and business loans that are long-term loans for growing businesses.