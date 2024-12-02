B2B ecommerce marketplace MaxAB raises USD 6.2 mln

MaxAB’s round was co-led by Beco Capital (who are making their second investment in Egypt after Swvl), Africa-focused 4DX Ventures, and Endure Capital (that has offices in Egypt and the US), with participation from 500 Startups, Morocco-based Outlierz Ventures and other local investors.

The startup connects brands to retailers via its Android app, closing the gap between these traditional retailers (over 400,000 in Egypt) and FMCGs. It aims to automate and simplify USD 45 billion FMCG food retail market and claims to have recorded month-on-month growth, with 9,000 activated retailers on the platform already. The startup, with this capital, expects to reach half of Egypt’s population before expanding across different markets.