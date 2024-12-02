B2B e-procurement platform PunchOut2Go launches Magento extensions

The solutions reduce the cost and complexity of offering punchout catalogs from a Magento store. The PunchOut2Go extensions for community and enterprise editions empowers Magento sellers to offer punchout catalog integration to any customer on any eProcurement platform, including Coupa, SAP Ariba, Jaggaer, Oracle, and many more leveraging their own Magento investment and technology.

With PunchOut2Go for Magento, Sellers can meet the needs of e-procurement users without expensive custom development, while increasing Buyer retention, accelerating the sales cycle, and reducing transaction costs with customers. The new PunchOut2Go solution for Magento enhances the company’s partnership with Magento and brings a proven punchout solution to the Magento Marketplace.

PunchOut2Go is a global B2B integration and data translation company that specialises in technology solutions to connect B2B Commerce and spend management procurement applications, such as SAP Ariba, Coupa, JAGGAER, Oracle, and many more. PunchOut2Go’s B2B cloud-based gateway solution gives suppliers the ability to integrate PunchOut catalog functionality into their existing ecommerce platform and provides 100% PunchOut compatibility with any procurement system.