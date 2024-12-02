B21 rolls out personal wealth manager for crypto assets

B21 allows anyone to create their own portfolio of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS and many others to be determined by users’ votes. Much like traditional investing apps and services, B21 lets users set goals, contribute funds, and track progress through.

The wealth manager provides tailored AI-powered investment advice to users based on in-depth research into individual tokens, to enable users build a portfolio catered to their risk preferences and investment goals. B21 will offer additional personalized portfolio services for high-net-worth clients. At launch, the app will be available for iOS and Android and investors will be able to fund their accounts in their own local currency.

The B21 team holds eight patents in mobile payments and payment processing, and has worked with companies including PayPal, Telefonica, First American, Sprint, and Qualcomm. B21 is advised by Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation; Michael Terpin, Founder of Transform Group, BitAngels, and CoinAgenda; Samson Lee, Founder & CEO of CoinStreet; Scott Walker, and angel investor and serial entrepreneur; Crystal Rose, CEO of Sensay; and Lars Rydstrom, an entrepreneur and investor.