B-Hive launches cybersecurity program Trusted Fintech

By providing a five-module program, B-Hive aims to increase the cybersecurity resilience and compliance of fintech startups and scale-ups.

The program aims to increase the trust within the general public in the fintech market space by improving the companies’ skills and processes and offering them insights and technologies, delivered by cybersecurity members of the B-Hive community. The main goals of the Trusted Fintech Program are to encourage startups to look at security from day one, embed it in their startup DNA and create a collective responsibility in their organisations.

B-Hive is a European collaborative fintech platform that brings together banks, insurers and market infrastructure players. Together, they work on common innovation programs and build bridges between their corporate partners and startup and scaleup community members.