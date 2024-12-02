



Following this announcement, the collaboration will enable merchants and businesses to leverage Azupay’s PayID, PayTo, and Pay by Bank offerings through Gr4vy’s payment orchestration platform, aiming to streamline transactions, reduce costs, and optimise the overall customer experience.

Australian ecommerce businesses and merchants will have the possibility to access Azupay’s PayID and PayTo solutions with simple, no-code orchestration in order to increase the accessibility for these payment tools and accelerate their development in the landscape. In addition, by integrating Gr4vy’s orchestration platform, more traders will be enabled to reduce costs and enhance the payment experience of clients by providing faster, safer, and more frictionless payments, as well as reducing fraud risks and lowering transaction costs.











More information on the Azupay x Gr4vy partnership

Through this initiative, by integrating Azupay’s NPP-powered services with Gr4vy’s orchestration infrastructure, businesses will be given the possibility to benefit from a centralised and secure platform where Azupay’s real-time NPP-powered payments are available without additional development effort. PayID will allow for real-time payments to take place by using easily recognasable identifiers such as email addresses or phone numbers, while the PayTo solution will introduce pre-authorised, real-time direct debit payments for greater control and efficiency. Pay by Bank is set to provide a simple and protected way for clients to pay directly from their bank accounts.

According to the official press release, the partnership between Azupay and Gr4vy represents a significant step forward in the process of adopting real-time payments for ecommerce businesses. At the same time, by leveraging NPP payment rails, merchants can benefit from optimised efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction, further driving Australia’s transition to a faster, more modern payments ecosystem. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.