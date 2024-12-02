AZTEC Protocol, Ren build private crypto exchange and wallet

Through this partnership, all applications designed that use Ren can take advantage of zero-knowledge transfers and balances secured on-chain. Moreover, RenEx will be the first place where AZTEC notes can be exchanged without revealing their value on the order book.

The collaboration’s aim is to focus on sharing development and research efforts to accelerate the adoption of privacy in the public blockchain domain. As the implementation is taking place into Ren’s SwapperD wallet, cryptocurrency users will have a tool that allows them to swap to any Ethereum asset privately. Moreover, AZTEC and Ren’s tools facilitate private balances, transfers, and trades, with their applications respecting the privacy and sovereignty of users and their data.