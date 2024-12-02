Azqore selects Volante's PaaS for SEPA instant payments modernization

Azqore previously chose Volante's low-code ISO 20022 service to expedite its multi-country, multi-bank ISO 20022 adoption program. The recent decision to incorporate SEPA instant payments extends their partnership and supports Azqore's payments modernization strategy.

Representatives of Azqore, emphasized the importance of financial institutions having necessary solutions to remain competitive amidst evolving customer demands and increasing regulatory changes.

Regulatory requirements influenced Azqore's selection of Volante's PaaS, especially the need to comply with SEPA Instant Payments deadlines mandated by the European Union. Other considerations included the rapid market deployment of new services, integration with Azqore's core banking infrastructure, and the potential to build an extensible platform for future payment services.





Representatives stated that Volante's PaaS enables faster market introduction of new instant payments and ISO 20022 services, and lays the foundation for an innovative platform for future payment services.





Thinking about the future

Azqore joins other European institutions using Volante's PaaS for payments modernization. Volante, known for pioneering ISO 20022 and instant payments, previously processed the first U.S. RTP® transaction and the first instant payment in Saudi Arabia.

Volante Technologies representatives highlighted the company's collaborative efforts with Azqore to drive payments modernization and digital transformation in the payments ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

Volante Technologies is a cloud payments modernization partner for financial businesses worldwide. Its Payments as a Service and low-code platform process millions of transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's solutions support four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world's largest card networks, and 66 percent of U.S. commercial deposits.