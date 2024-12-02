Azlo to offer free cross-border payments to Mexico

Azlo is a digital first bank backed by the Spanish bank BBVA. It provides banking services including domestic and international payments, billpay, mobile check deposit and digital invoicing to small businesses and freelancers.

Azlo is giving consumer access to API keys, free cross-border same day payments, access to the ACH network, credit solutions tailored for the gig economy, and especially in today’s climate, digital account onboarding for resident aliens.

The free same-day cross-border payment service is a part of a two-step plan to offer more services to the underbanked. The payment system will utilize established ACH rails until RTP rails are available. Besides Mexico, the bank aims to implement it in about 20 more countries by fall.