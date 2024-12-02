Azimo secures licence in the Netherlands

The approval follows the recent opening of Azimo’s office in Amsterdam, which will help the comapny to grow its share of the market for cross-border payments from Europe, which is valued at over EUR 1 trillion.

The licence also guarantees that Azimo will continue to benefit from so-called ‘passporting’ rights to operate across Europe, even in the event of Brexit.

Azimo’s headquarters will remain in London, and its engineering and operations in Kraków in Poland. The company enables payments from Europe to more than 200 countries and territories in more than 80 currencies. It offers a wide variety of payout methods, including cash pick-up, bank deposit and payment into a mobile wallet.