Azimo rolls out cash transfer service to the Philippines

According to The World Bank, The Philippines is the fourth largest recipient of official remittances after China, India and Mexico, with Filipinos abroad sending home over USD 25 billion in 2013.

The Azimo money transfer service is available across the UK and Eurozone, including Italy, Ireland and Germany. Funds are delivered instantly for cash pick-up at over 5000 Banco de Oro, Cebuana Lhuillier, MLhuillier and Palawan pawnshop branches.

Registering to use Azimo is free and can be made from a smartphone or PC using one’s email address or Facebook profile.

Launched in August 2012, Azimo aims to disrupt the remittance industry by letting users transfer money internationally to friends, family or other contacts via the web, its mobile apps or Facebook. The recipient receives the money either in their bank account, at local cash collection points, or as “mobile wallet” top-up credit.