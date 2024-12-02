Azimo offers fee-free money transfers to Nigeria

Azimo is giving away USD 250,000 in fee-free transfers to Nigerian customers. The offer will run from 20 April until at least 4 May 2020. Azimo operates a digital money transfer services in Nigeria. Customers in 25 countries in Europe can send pounds and euros to any Nigerian bank in under 5 minutes via the Azimo mobile apps.

The World Bank estimates that global remittances will decline by up to 20% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a scenario that will have a dramatic effect on the Nigerian economy. Remittances to Nigeria totalled nearly USD 25 billion in 2019 and account for around 6% of the country’s GDP, meaning any decline will leave millions of Nigerian families worse off, according to a company press release.