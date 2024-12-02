Azimo launches new feature for Eurozone to boost its money transfer service

Azimo’s new in-app feature enables customers to request, send and receive cash internationally using a mobile phone number. The offering – which has the potential to benefit 793 million people based on Azimo’s global footprint – will change the money transfer market as customers no longer need to input account details or IBAN numbers in order to send money.

Azimo users choose one of their phone contacts to send them money. Their recipient will then receive an SMS with a link to download the Azimo app and claim the money.

Azimo’s ‘request’ functionality brings recipients into the process for the first time. Now a request for transfer can be made through Azimo’s app that empowers them to control their part of the process – whether they are requesting money to pay an emergency bill or to treat a loved one.

Alongside this European launch, Azimo are also rolling out their request functionality to Poland, the US and Canada. The full offering will roll out across the majority of Azimo’s network throughout in 2017.

The convenience of using mobile phone numbers to transfer money isn’t limited to international payments and users can use the new feature domestically as well, so Azimo’s target market extends to anyone who needs to send money whether sending money overseas for support or paying friends back for a meal.

Existing Azimo app users will see the new functionality as part of the latest update. New users can download the app on the App Store or Google Play. To celebrate the launch, all international and domestic transfers sent to phone numbers are free.