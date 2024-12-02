Azimo launches instant money transfer service

The new African countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Azimo’s online service provides money transfers across borders, either to bank account or for cash pick-up at thousands of locations across the region.

The service is available across the UK and Eurozone, including France, Ireland and Germany. Funds are delivered for instant cash pick-up at locations across the region while transfers direct to bank account arrive within 24 hours.

The World Bank estimates that nearly USD 3 billion was remitted to these countries in 2012. With more and more African migrants moving to European countries, including France, Belgium, the UK and The Netherlands, Azimo targets these customers who want to remit money to their home countries.