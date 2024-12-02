Azimo expands money transfer service from the Nordic countries

Customers in Denmark, Norway and Sweden are now able to send money to individual bank accounts in Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Hungary.

The new service delivers transfers to recipients’ bank accounts in local currency, allowing nearly 3.5 million foreigners living in Denmark, Norway and Sweden to send money abroad.

Earlier in May 2018, the company completed a USD 20 million fundraising round, led by Rakuten Capital, which will be used to support the rapid growth of Azimo’s business in the Nordic countries and across the rest of Europe.