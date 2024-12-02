Azimo expands European operations with new office

The company has its headquarters in London and its research and development operations in Krakow, Poland.

Azimo enables payments in more than 80 currencies to more than 200 countries and territories, reaching more than 5 billion potential customers. It offers a wide variety of pay-out methods, including cash pick-up, bank deposit and payment into a mobile wallet.

According to the press release, The Netherlands has a thriving fintech sector with an ecosystem that makes it easier to grow European business.

Currently, Azimo’s services have more than 1.5 million registered customers globally.