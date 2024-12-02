Azimo enables money transfers via Facebook Messenger

The new functionality connects senders and receivers through their Facebook friend list, allowing them to exchange details immediately and links them to the Azimo app to make a transfer. The app supports ten languages and it is available on Azimo’s iOS and Android apps.

According to the company’s representatives, the solution creates a seamless two-way interaction, where the recipient is in control of entering their bank details or choosing one of over 270,000 collection points around the world, directly within the app. The only disadvantages the app possess for users are: the risk of mistyped payment details and delays in receiving information, therefore slowing down the entire transferal service, Banking Tech adds.