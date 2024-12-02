Azimo, dLocal team up to allow remittances in Colombia

The Colombian banks include Davivienda, Banco de Bogota, and Banco de Occidente. The new service provides a faster user experience for Azimo customers, with fewer forms to fill in and a simple transfer process. Transfers submitted by 1pm GMT will arrive in the recipient’s bank account on the same day.

This partnership begins with expanding access to Colombia, however it lays the groundwork for future enhancements to Azimo’s platform, as they will also be able to offer efficient remittance services in other markets in Latin America.