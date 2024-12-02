AzeriCard integrates Apple Pay and Google Pay with Akurateco's expertise





Following this announcement, the initiative is facilitated by Akurateco’s payment solutions and it is set to mark a significant milestone in AzeriCard’s commitment to offering optimised and secure financial solutions for its customers.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

In recent years, Azerbaijan's overall payment landscape has been rapidly evolving and developing, requiring the latest payment technologies in order to optimise the experience of customers of businesses alike. AzeriCard also identified the incorporation of Apple Pay and Google Pay as a critical innovation to advance the sector.

In the process of recognising the complexities that are involved in integrating mobile payment methods, Akurateco suggested a comprehensive cost-efficient approach to the overall integration. In addition, their approach is set to not only facilitate the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay but also enable recurring payments and transactions, improved payment security, as well as optimised conversion rates.

With the overall integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay, AzeriCard has successfully rolled out this service across the nation. At the same time, through a strategic partnership, Akurateco and AzeriCard also integrated Apple Pay and Google Pay, highlights of this integration including an Admin Panel Configuration (which set up Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets to enable optimised and secure communication between merchants' payment requests and external solutions), Payment Handling (which verifies merchant authorisation and browser compatibility in order to ensure smooth transactions), and Token Management (which focuses on generating, decrypting, and processing payment tokens securely and efficiently, while also reducing integration time).

Furthermore, this integration will also mark a significant improvement in Azerbaijan's payment capabilities. Currently, AzeriCard customers and clients can also benefit from safe, swift, and convenient payment options, while also optimising their overall payment experience and setting new standards in the overall country’s developing payment landscape.



