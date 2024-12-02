Azerbaijan: ecommerce grows 6 times over retail turnover - report

Moreover, in the January - February 2015 interval, ecommerce turnover grew by 50%, while the retail trade turnover increased only by 8.5%, according to a report issued by the State Statistics Committee.

Nevertheless, ecommerce volume of around USD 1.67 billion (AZN 1,68 million) stands no comparison with the volume of retail trade turnover of around USD 3.3 billion (AZN 3.5 billion). At the same time, 95.9% of online deals are made on non-food products while, in general, trade food products prevail (50.1%).

