Azerbaijan: 10.2% ecommerce market growth

The same source indicates 78.3% of the total consumer goods purchased online were for trade networks of legal entities, as compared to 21.7% purchases in trade networks of individuals.

Non-food products accounted for 90.3% of ecommerce market turnover.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.