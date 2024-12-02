aye4fin partners with Stripe for payments

As part of the partnership, Stripe will bring the infrastructure, products, and tools that digital companies need to process their payments effectively. aye4fin has experience in international marketplaces and payments and allows customers to ensure that payments fit into the company's strategy.

This includes the choice of payment strategy, support for the technical implementation of Stripe, and payment management services with the aim of increasing customer conversion and reducing fraud. According to an aye4fin representative, the companies are pursuing the same goal, namely to give digital players the opportunity to concentrate on their business without having to worry about payments.