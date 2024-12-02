AXS partners with Triple-A for digital currency payments

This partnership aims to provide AXS users with expanded payment options and increased convenience for their bill payments.









Users can make their payments using digital currencies

AXS is well-known for its Electronic Service Delivery Network (ESDN) which offers different payment channels to its users. These include a network of over 650 AXS Stations across Singapore, its website payments via AXS e-Station, and a mobile app called AXS m-Station. On the other hand, AXS provides users with a trusted platform for a wide range of payment services, from settling bills and fines to topping up prepaid telecom cards.



Triple-A is also known for its expertise in digital, stablecoin, and blockchain-led payments, transforming the landscape for global businesses since 2017. Its payment solutions help businesses improve cross-border payments, optimise treasury management, reduce costs, and increase revenues.

Now, due to the partnership with Triple-A, AXS m-Station users can make their payments using digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).

According to the official press release, both Triple-A and AXS provide users with a secure and user-friendly payment experience while adhering to regulatory compliance standards. Moreover, AXS joins a list of merchants along with other payment service providers and fintech companies in collaborating with Triple-A for digital currency payments.

As per Triple-A's official statement, this collaboration is set to introduce digital currency payments, offering users convenient alternatives and choices for their bill payments. In addition, by accepting digital currencies, AXS can enjoy reduced processing times and fees. In its turn, AXS Services stated that teaming up with Triple-A allows the company to provide an additional payment method for bill payments, catering to the evolving preferences of its diverse user base. Moreover, this partnership reinforces AXS's position as a customer-centric payment solution provider, helping users enjoy flexibility in their financial transactions.





Triple-A previous partnerships

Triple-A is a digital currency payment institution that aims to help businesses pay and get paid in both traditional and digital currencies, volatility-free. The company is licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and trusted by over 20,000 businesses. Moreover, Triple-A is also licenced in the EU by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR), under the aegis of the Bank of France, as a Payment Institution, and is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).



In January 2024, the payment processing solutions provider Paycorp partnered with Triple-A to enable users of the Paycorp-powered CryptoExpress app to utilise their digital currencies for cash withdrawals at thousands of ATMs across South Africa. A few weeks earlier, in December 2023, STX Corporation partnered with Triple-A to introduce digital currency payments on the TROLLYGO platform.