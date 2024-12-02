Axis Bank partners with Google Pay and Visa to launch the ACE Credit Card

Users will receive 4%-5% cashbacks for payments in the essential and daily categories, such as food ordering, online grocery delivery, and cab rides, made on partner platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Grofers, and Ola. Users will receive a 2% cashback on all other transactions.

The tokenisation feature enabled in partnership with Visa, will allow Google Pay users to make payments with the ACE Credit Card through a digital token attached to their phone without having to share their card details.

The ACE Credit Card is available to eligible users via the Google Pay app.