Axis Bank adds biometric authentication on micro ATMs for Aadhaar transactions

This service, which requires a customer to scan their iris on a tablet, aims to boost the Bank’s Financial Inclusion efforts by making Aadhaar authentication process hassle-free and offering access to digital banking for consumers especially in the rural parts of the country.

Micro ATMs completely eliminate the requirement of debit cards, passwords, PINs, user IDs, etc. and enable consumers to use banking services using only their Aadhaar numbers and biometrics. Axis Bank has deployed secure iris powered micro ATM tablets which are STQC certified & UIDAI compliant registered devices with completely integrated iris sensors.

As regards the process of transaction, customer need to select the desired service (funds transfer, cash withdrawal, etc.) and feed-in their Aadhaar numbers in the micro ATM. Next, they will have to choose ‘IRIS’ as the desired mode of authentication. Verification will be done by scanning the eyes of the customers through the tablet’s iris sensor camera. The transaction will be completed after the biometric details are verified from the UIDAI database.

Axis Bank is currently running a pilot program for its customers at 8 branches in the rural area. The bank is also exploring application of iris-based Aadhaar authentication for varied services such as loan processing, insurance, eKYC account opening and others, most likely extending to the semi-urban and urban regions as well.