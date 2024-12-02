Axiata, Singtel join forces on cross-border payments

Axiata Digital’s wallet, Boost, will now join the VIA alliance, which Singtel launched in October 2018 alongside Thai associate telco AIS and Kasikornbank to support fuss-free regional electronic payments.

The new partnership adds Boost’s 3.7 million customers and 66,000 merchant outlets to VIA, which now accepts payments made between the Singtel Dash digital wallet and AIS Global Pay.

Under the latest Memorandum of Understanding, Singtel will also work with Axiata Digital’s application programming interface platform Apigate, to add the capabilities that aim to bring more product and service providers onto Singtel’s Open Platform digital payment gateway.

Earlier in 2019, Singtel has signed a new grant agreement with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), allowing Dash’s users to send money to Myanmar.