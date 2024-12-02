Axia Payments, Planet Payment launch MICROS Payment Gateway in the US

With this launch, Planet Payment is now live with MICROS Payment Gateway in the US, as well as Canada, Mexico and several countries in Asia.

Planet Payment’s MICROS Payment Gateway solution allows the hotels to enhance guest services for its international clientele. Pay in Your Currency allows international guests to pay in their home currency. Hoteliers continue to receive settlement and reporting in their local currency.

Axia provides merchants and partners with programs, expertise and PCI DSS compliant payment technology to meet their clients’ payment-related needs. Axia markets and sells merchant and partner programs that include hardware and/or software solutions to provide ways to process credit, debit, ACH, loyalty and gift, mobile, and ecommerce transactions.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.