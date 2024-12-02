Axerve launches Payment Orchestra processing platform in the UK

Already active in Italy and launching in Spain, the solution will now be available to all UK merchants, entrepreneurs, and SMEs, enabling them to manage their ecommerce shops with seamless payment processes designed to increase ease of doing business for merchants and end-customers alike.

Payment Orchestra manages the interoperability between all the transaction processes and simplifies payments configuration thanks to a new proprietary software architecture. It may cut the costs of multiple ecommerce integrations and allow independence from payment service providers. Its multi-solution integration system gives businesses the possibility to automatically switch payments to the best performing provider at the time of purchase.

According to the press release, the launch comes at a time when the industry is seeing record growth and European Ecommerce revenues are forecasted to total EUR 412 billion in 2021, with the annual increase (CAGR) over the period 2021-2025 to approach 5.16%, leading the whole market to reach volumes of EUR 504 billion in 2025.