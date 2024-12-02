AXA Mansard, Paystack partnership to provide digital payment

Paystack provides businesses in Nigeria with growth tools in the form of a dashboard that helps to monitor and act on every aspect of business performance, from granular transaction to detailed customer insights.

The platform allows the subscribers to perform transactions from signup to receiving real payments in less than 15 minutes. Subscribers are able to make payments through automated route. As per Bayo Adesanya, the Chief Digital Officer of AXA Mansard, the development of the functional digital payment ecosystems simplifies payments for both the subscriber and AXA Mansard, as subscribers are allowed to make payments directly from the AXA Mansard website.

He also added that funds settlements are also straight forward and there have been little or no reconciliation issues for transactions originating from Paystack. The analytical features on the dashboard give them the opportunity to better understand the customers and their behaviours on the platforms.