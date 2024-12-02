AXA, Alibaba, Ant Financial Services partnership aimed to boost ecommerce

The companies will seek to co-innovate and to develop value-added products and services to customers around the world as well as to mutually support each other in developing and exploring new markets and segments.

On AliExpress, a retail marketplace, AXA would develop and provide insurance products for AliExpress’ global customers, such as extended warranties for repairs and/or damaged goods and enhanced online payment protection.

On Alibaba’s wholesale marketplaces (Alibaba.com, 1688.com), AXA would provide insurance products to small and medium businesses from all over the world that are already trading on these platforms.

Through Ant Financial Services, AXA would offer travel insurance products for Chinese travelers going overseas. These insurance products and services would be developed by AXA’s local entities according to the customers’ local requirements.