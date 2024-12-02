Aware Authenticators to be certified as compliant with FIDO

The products provide banks, enterprises, and security solution providers a standards-based way to incorporate biometrics into their mobile apps to make authentication secure for their customers and employees. These new biometric authenticators enable use of either face or face together with voice to perform biometric capture, matching, and liveness detection for password-free multifactor authentication on an iOS or Android mobile device.

Knomi includes SDKs that work in concert on a mobile device and server to enable password-free multifactor authentication using biometrics. Several biometric modality options are currently available, including face recognition, voice recognition, keystroke dynamics, and an innovative fusion of voice and face recognition applied simultaneously. Awares biometric algorithms deliver top-tier accuracy and speed performance, and are complemented by multiple proprietary liveness detection techniques that apply both passive and interactive methods to prevent several different types of spoof attacks.

Knomi components can be selected a la carte to implement either a FIDO Certified solution with secure biometric storage and matching on the mobile device, or a server-centric architecture, with centralized matching and template storage. Each SDK includes user interfaces that ensure fast and easy biometric capture and liveness detection for a positive user experience.

Aware is a provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally. Their products apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security solutions for applications including banking and payments, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement.