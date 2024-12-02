Avvio unveils ecommerce functionality to support hoteliers

The feature aims to ease the burden of unprecedented levels of cancellations by incentivising guests who want to cancel a booking to purchase a voucher, at a discounted rate, for a returning visit in the future. The guest retention voucher has been specially developed to support hotels to tailor exclusive incentives to cancelling guests in order to incentive ecommerce during the global downturn in travel.

In a bid to support the sector as a whole, Avvio will also be making this function available for hoteliers that don’t currently use its services. The voucher functionality can be set up quickly, using either a Paypal account or an Avvio’s booking engine.