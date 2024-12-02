Ávoris partners with Easy Payment Gateway to manage future expansions

Ávoris – which is the travel, leisure, and holiday division of Barceló Group – provides its services in the area of tourist industry. The company has over 3,000 employees, and over 2,3 million travellers per year chose to utilise its services.

Easy Payment Gateway is a payment platform that provides back-office to manage over 250 payment and fraud solutions connected to their gateway. It started in 2015 as a startup and it also offers an omnichannel solution for corporates.

The partnership includes but is not limited to the US, Mexico, Portugal, and other countries where Easy Payment Gateway has some of the most commonly used alternative payment methods and main local acquirers.

Earlier in 2018, MuchBetter, the iGaming payments company, has announced its global integration with Easy Payment Gateway.