Avon teams with APEXX Global to increase payments efficiency

The partnership is said to will empower representatives to better engage with consumers across geographies using social media and digital tools and is a critical part of Avon’s Open Up and Grow strategy.

APEXX will provide a Payment Orchestration Layer, enabling Avon to select the most suitable payment method for Representatives across different countries. APEXX securely processes transactions via credit/debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Android Pay, in addition to market specific options such as Dragonpay. This allows Avon to provide an integrated payment service to consumers. APEXX also provides an end-to-end service which drives cost synergies and improves payment conversion rates.

The solution will initially be deployed in 16 countries around the world, starting with Egypt in October 2020 and quickly followed by Portugal, Greece and the Philippines.