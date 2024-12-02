Avoka ads behavioural analytics module to boost Transact Insights

Transact Insights identifies abandonment hotspots and enables data-driven decisions for continuous optimisation of the bank customer acquisition experience. With its new User Journey feature, Insights now adds the ability to visualise the customer acquisition journey at each bank-defined milestone and measure success of customers on each path they choose.

Insights, purpose-built for behavioural analysis of account opening and onboarding journeys, measures where customers spend time, make errors, or abandon their sessions. This information gives financial institutions the data they need to accelerate new account opening.

Avoka creates customer acquisition and onboarding journeys in financial services, government and other industries.